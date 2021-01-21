CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) defeats Loyola Marymount 65-61

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 10:59 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthias Tass had 18 points as Saint Mary’s edged past Loyola Marymount 65-61 on Thursday. Dan Fotu added 16 points for the Gaels, who forced a season-high 27 turnovers..

Logan Johnson had 11 points for Saint Mary’s (10-5, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Tommy Kuhse added 11 points.

Eli Scott had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (7-5, 2-2). Dameane Douglas added 12 points and nine rebounds. Mattias Markusson had 10 rebounds.

