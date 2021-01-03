CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Sac State battles Fresno Pacific

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 9:30 AM

Fresno Pacific vs. Sacramento State (3-1)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento State Hornets will be taking on the Sunbirds of NAIA member Fresno Pacific. Sacramento State lost 63-45 to Saint Mary’s in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Sacramento State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ethan Esposito, Bryce Fowler, Christian Terrell and Deshaun Highler have combined to account for 64 percent of all Hornets scoring this season.ACCURATE AAMONDAE: Aamondae Coleman has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacramento State went 5-2 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Hornets scored 60.3 points per matchup in those seven games.

