Ryuny leads San Francisco over Portland 88-64

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 11:40 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny registered 16 points as San Francisco easily beat Portland 88-64 on Thursday night.

Khalil Shabazz had 19 points for San Francisco (8-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Damari Milstead added 10 points.

San Francisco posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Dons had a season-high 10 blocks.

Portland scored 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Isiah Dasher had 17 points for the Pilots (6-4, 0-1). Ahmed Ali added 13 points. Eddie Davis had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

