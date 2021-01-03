CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Russell carries Rhode Island…

Russell carries Rhode Island past St. Joseph’s 85-77 in OT

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell forced overtime with three free throws with 4.7 seconds to play and scored six of his 20 points in the extra session as Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph’s 85-77 on Sunday.

Russell made all 10 of his free throws, four in the extra session. He added eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Makhel Mitchell had 15 points for Rhode Island (5-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). D.J. Johnson added 11 points.

Taylor Funk scored a career-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Hawks (0-7, 0-2). Cameron Brown added 21 points. Jordan Hall had eight rebounds and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up