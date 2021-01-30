CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas St. 74-73

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:12 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Cedric Russell had 24 points and Devin Butts stole an inbounds pass and scored on a layup with 0.4 seconds left as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Texas State 74-73 on Saturday.

Russell hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Butts had 18 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (13-4, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Brayan Au added six assists.

Mason Harrell scored a career-high 27 points for the Bobcats (11-6, 5-3). Caleb Asberry added 15 points. Isiah Small had 12 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 3-1 against the Bobcats on the season. In the most recent matchup, Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Texas State 62-60 on Friday.

