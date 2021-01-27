CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Md. senators add to Hogan's relief proposal | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Ross scores 19 to…

Ross scores 19 to carry Pepperdine past BYU 76-73

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Colbey Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Pepperdine narrowly beat BYU 76-73 on Wednesday.

Ross was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line, including two makes with 17 seconds left for a three-point lead. BYU was held scoreless in the final 50 seconds.

Kessler Edwards had 18 points for Pepperdine (7-7, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek added 13 points and Sedrick Altman had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Spencer Johnson had 15 points for the Cougars (13-4, 4-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Alex Barcello added 12 points and Caleb Lohner had 11 points.

The Waves leveled the season series against the Cougars with the win. BYU defeated Pepperdine 65-54 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up