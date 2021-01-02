CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Roderick scores 20 to carry Ohio past Ball State 78-68

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 5:59 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Roderick drained six 3-pointers, scored 20 points and Ohio beat Ball State 78-68 on Saturday to halt a three-game slide.

Roderick was 7-for-12 shooting, 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. His first basket was a 3 that broke a 2-2 tie, another pushed the lead to 10.

Mark Sears had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Ohio (5-4, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson III added 14 points. Ben Vander Plas had 14 points.

Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points for the Cardinals (4-4, 2-1). Miryne Thomas added 17 points and eight rebounds. Brachen Hazen had 10 points.

Thomas pulled Ball State into a 60-60 tie with 7:21 remaining but Sears answered with a three-point play and Roderick added his final 3-pointer as Ohio pulled away.

