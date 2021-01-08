Robinson carries Fresno St. over San Jose St. 79-64

The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds as Fresno State topped San Jose State 79-64 on Friday night.

Deon Stroud had 14 points for Fresno State (4-3, 2-3 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Hill added 12 points. Jordan Campbell had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Richard Washington had 30 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (2-7, 0-5). Ralph Agee added 13 points.

