Rizzuto scores 19 as Albany sweeps NJIT 83-71

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 8:09 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Antonio Rizzuto scored 19 points as Albany beat NJIT 83-71 on Sunday.

Jarvis Doles had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Albany (3-5, 3-3 America East Conference). C.J. Kelly and Kellon Taylor added 14 points each.

San Antonio Brinson had 16 points, hitting all four 3-point attempts, for the Highlanders (4-6, 3-5). Zach Cooks added 15 points and seven rebounds. Diego Willis had nine points and nine rebounds.

Albany defeated NJIT on Saturday by a nearly identical score, 83-75.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

