Rice scores 21 to lift The Citadel over Wofford 77-69

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 8:53 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice had 21 points as The Citadel beat Wofford 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points and six rebounds for The Citadel (9-4, 2-4 Southern Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Hayden Brown added 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Storm Murphy had 16 points for the Terriers (9-5, 6-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Messiah Jones added 13 points and Max Klesmit had seven rebounds.

