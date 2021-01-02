CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Rebraca helps carry North…

Rebraca helps carry North Dakota over Kansas City 52-45

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Filip Rebraca scored 16 points as North Dakota topped Kansas City 52-45 on Saturday.

Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, and Ethan Igbanugo also scored 11 points.

Tyree Ihenacho had eight rebounds for North Dakota (2-8, 2-2 Summit League), which broke its five-game losing streak.

Kansas City scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Josiah Allick had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Roos (4-6, 0-1). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points. Brandon McKissic had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up