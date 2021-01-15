Reaves, OU visit Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma (7-4, 3-3) vs. Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Oklahoma (7-4, 3-3) vs. Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Austin Reaves and Oklahoma will face Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State. The senior Reaves has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Cunningham, a freshman, is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Oklahoma has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Oklahoma State has relied on freshmen. For the Sooners, seniors Reaves, Brady Manek, Kur Kuath and Alondes Williams have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring, including 67 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Cunningham, Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker have combined to account for 51 percent of Oklahoma State’s scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Reaves has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oklahoma field goals over the last three games. Reaves has accounted for 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Oklahoma is 5-0 when it makes nine or more 3-pointers and 2-4 when it falls short of that total. Oklahoma State is 6-0 when it makes at least seven from 3-point range and 3-3 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Cowboys have averaged 22 free throws per game this season.

