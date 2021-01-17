CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Ray scores 23 to lift Hofstra over Delaware 68-67

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 4:12 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jalen Ray had 23 points as Hofstra held on to beat Delaware 68-67 on Sunday.

Ebby Asomoah’s basket came after the buzzer for the Blue Hens, who scored the last five points.

Asamoah hit a 3 with 1 1/2 minutes to go to pull the Blue Hens within 68-65 and the teams swapped misses before Dylan Painter hit from the lane with 50 seconds left. Delaware’s Andrew Carr blocked Isaac Kante at the basket and Kante missed again on the recovery, setting up a final shot.

Caleb Burgess had 17 points and six rebounds for Hofstra (7-6, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Kvonn Cramer added eight rebounds. Stafford Trueheart had three blocks.

The Pride forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Carr scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-6, 2-3). Painter added 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Asamoah had 11 points and five steals and his basket at the buzzer was ruled late.

Delaware defeated Hofstra 74-56 on Friday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

