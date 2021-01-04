INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
Home » College Basketball » Ranked teams meet as…

Ranked teams meet as No. 23 Michigan State hosts No. 15 Rutgers

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 15 Rutgers (7-2, 3-2) vs. No. 23 Michigan State (7-3, 1-3)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 15 Rutgers visits No. 23 Michigan State in a Big Ten showdown. Rutgers has one win and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Michigan State has won one of its three games against ranked teams.

STEPPING UP: Michigan State’s Aaron Henry has averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Joey Hauser has put up 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 22.1 points and seven rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 15.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 steals.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 48.3 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Michigan State has an assist on 45 of 74 field goals (60.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Rutgers has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-best rate in the nation. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up