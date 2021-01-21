Ranked teams meet as No. 10 Wisconsin hosts No. 15 Ohio State

No. 15 Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) vs. No. 10 Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2) Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

No. 15 Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) vs. No. 10 Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 15 Ohio State visits No. 10 Wisconsin in a Big Ten showdown. Ohio State has three wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Wisconsin has won three of its four games against ranked teams.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. . For Ohio State, Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 53 percent of all Ohio State scoring, including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: D’Mitrik Trice has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Badgers are 9-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-3 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Buckeyes are 7-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 4-4 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Wisconsin has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the nation. The Wisconsin defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).

