INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » College Basketball » Randolph scores 21 to…

Randolph scores 21 to carry Florida A&M over SC State 70-68

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 6:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Florida A&M narrowly beat South Carolina State 70-68 on Sunday.

DJ Jones had 12 points and four blocks for Florida A&M (2-6, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Conference). Bryce Moragne added 11 points. Johnny Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Omar Croskey had 18 points for the Bulldogs (0-13, 0-3). Themus Fulks added 11 points and seven assists. Jemal Davis had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Human capital challenges facing the Biden administration

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Federal employees disheartened by Capitol riots but unsure how to rectify damage

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up