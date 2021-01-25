Radford seeks revenge on UNC-Asheville

Radford (10-7, 9-2) vs. UNC-Asheville (9-7, 8-3) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville goes…

Radford (10-7, 9-2) vs. UNC-Asheville (9-7, 8-3)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville goes for the season sweep over Radford after winning the previous matchup in Asheville. The teams last played each other on Jan. 24, when the Bulldogs forced 23 Radford turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times en route to an eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 77.1 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 71.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 42.6 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK STATS: UNC-Asheville has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 75.4 points per game.

