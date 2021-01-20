Radford looks to extend streak vs Campbell

Radford (9-6, 8-1) vs. Campbell (8-8, 4-5) John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Radford (9-6, 8-1) vs. Campbell (8-8, 4-5)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its sixth straight conference win against Campbell. Radford’s last Big South loss came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 65-63 on Dec. 31, 2020. Campbell lost 97-91 in overtime loss at home to Radford in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Campbell’s Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while Jordan Whitfield has put up 14.9 points. For the Highlanders, Fah’Mir Ali has averaged 11.3 points while Lewis Djonkam has put up 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Fighting Camels have scored 71.6 points per game against Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ALI: Ali has connected on 31.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Radford has won its last three road games, scoring 81.3 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Camels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Campbell has an assist on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Radford has assists on 39 of 91 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have averaged 22.1 free throws per game.

