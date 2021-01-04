Rachal, Tulsa visit USF

Tulsa (6-3, 3-1) vs. South Florida (6-4, 2-2) Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Tulsa (6-3, 3-1) vs. South Florida (6-4, 2-2)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Brandon Rachal and Tulsa will face David Collins and South Florida. Rachal has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Collins is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have collectively scored 47 percent of South Florida’s points this season. For Tulsa, Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s total scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Caleb Murphy has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Hurricane have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. South Florida has 34 assists on 69 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Tulsa has assists on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Tulsa has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their five-game winning streak, the Golden Hurricane have held opposing shooters to 32.2 percent.

