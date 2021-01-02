CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Queta lifts Utah St.…

Queta lifts Utah St. over Air Force 72-53

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Neemias Queta tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 72-53 win over Air Force on Saturday.

Justin Bean had 15 points and seven rebounds for Utah State (7-3, 4-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Brock Miller added 13 points. Rollie Worster had 10 points. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

A.J. Walker had 19 points for the Falcons (3-5, 1-3). Chris Joyce added 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Utah State defeated Air Force 83-48 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up