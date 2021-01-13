Purdue looks to extend streak vs Indiana

Purdue (8-5, 3-3) vs. Indiana (8-5, 3-3) Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for…

Purdue (8-5, 3-3) vs. Indiana (8-5, 3-3)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana. Purdue has won by an average of 9 points in its last seven wins over the Hoosiers. Indiana’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 77-73 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 9.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams has averaged 15 points and 9.5 rebounds while Sasha Stefanovic has put up 10.7 points.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: In 13 games this season, Indiana’s Jackson-Davis has shot 53.2 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hoosiers are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Boilermakers are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 2-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Purdue’s Stefanovic has attempted 71 3-pointers and connected on 49.3 percent of them, and is 6 for 14 over the last three games.

LOOSENING UP: Indiana’s defense has forced 13 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 8.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.