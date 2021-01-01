CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Purdue faces tough test…

Purdue faces tough test vs No. 15 Illinois

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Purdue (7-4, 2-2) vs. No. 15 Illinois (7-3, 3-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Illinois has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Penn State and Indiana last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Fighting Illini points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dosunmu has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Illinois is 5-0 when limiting opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 2-3 when opponents shoot better than that. Purdue is 5-0 when allowing 41.3 percent or less and 2-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

TWO STREAKS: Purdue has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 69.7 points during those contests. Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91.4 points while giving up 59.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked second among Big Ten teams with an average of 87.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up