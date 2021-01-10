INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » College Basketball » Pulliam's layup at the…

Pulliam’s layup at the buzzer helps SDSU past Nevada 69-67

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Mitchell had 20 points and Trey Pulliam made a layup at the buzzer to help San Diego State narrowly beat Nevada 69-67 on Saturday night.

Mitchell made all 11 of his foul shots. He added eight rebounds. Nathan Mensah had 15 points and Pulliam finished with seven for San Diego State (9-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference).

Nevada’s Grant Sherfield, who finished with 20 points and nine assists, hit a deep contested 3-pointer to make it 67-all with 4.6 seconds to play. Pulliam took the in-bound pass, raced down court to the left block and kissed a running floater off the backboard and in as time expired.

Jordan Schakel, the Aztecs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 17 points and K.J. Hymes had 14 points for the Wolf Pack (8-5, 3-3).

The Aztecs improve to 2-0 against the Wolf Pack for the season. San Diego State defeated Nevada 65-60 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

10 agencies looking to fast-track hiring process for data science jobs

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Congress getting back to work after storming of the Capitol

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up