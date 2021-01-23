CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Prairie View tops Mississippi…

Prairie View tops Mississippi Valley St. 77-31

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Cam Mack scored 12 points with nine assists and Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. scored 19 and Prairie View smoked Mississippi Valley State 77-31 on Saturday.

Jawaun Daniels and Lenell Henry each scored 10 points for Prairie View (4-4, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Mississippi Valley State scored a season-low five points in the second half. The Delta Devils shot 2 for 15 (13.3%), including 1 for 9 from 3-point range after halftime.

Terry Collins scored 15 points for Mississippi Valley State (0-13, 0-5) and Caleb Hunter scored 10.

The Delta Devils’ program continues to struggle is it now has a record of 20-119 (.143) since the 2016-17 season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD fires hundreds of advisory board members, will conduct a review on effectiveness

Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up