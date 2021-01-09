INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Polley scores 19 to lead UConn over Butler 72-60

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:45 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Polley had 19 points as UConn defeated Butler 72-60 on Saturday.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and seven rebounds for UConn (6-1, 3-1 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley added three blocks. R.J. Cole had seven rebounds.

Bryce Nze had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-4). Aaron Thompson added 14 points and six assists. Bryce Golden had 10 points.

