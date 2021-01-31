CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Policelli leads Stony Brook past Hartford 63-49

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 5:06 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Frankie Policelli scored 16 points off the bench, with a couple of key 3-pointers in the second half, and Stony Brook earned a 63-49 win over Hartford on Sunday.

Policelli made 4 of 5 shots from behind the arc. Leighton Elliott-Sewell had 13 points for Stony Brook (8-8, 6-4 America East Conference). Policelli aggravated a recurring hip issue in the second half.

Hunter Marks had 15 points and five blocks for the Hawks (10-7, 7-5). Austin Williams added 11 points and six rebounds. Traci Carter had eight points and eight assists.

Hartford edged Stony Brook 59-57 on Saturday.

