Plitzuweit scores 37 to carry South Dakota past Omaha 97-93

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 10:38 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit had a season-high 37 points as South Dakota won its ninth straight game, narrowly beating Nebraska Omaha 97-93 on Saturday night.

Stanley Umude had 24 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota (10-6, 9-2 Summit League). Xavier Fuller added 15 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 10 points. The 97 points were a season best for South Dakota.

La’Mel Robinson scored a season-high 23 points for the Mavericks (2-14, 0-6), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Marlon Ruffin added 19 points and seven rebounds. Matt Pile had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Nebraska Omaha totaled 45 first-half points, a season high for the team.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks this season. South Dakota defeated Nebraska Omaha 91-59 on Friday.

