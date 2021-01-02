CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Plitzuweit leads South Dakota past Denver 93-54

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:48 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit had 31 points as South Dakota easily defeated Denver 93-54 on Saturday.

Plitzuweit shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc. He added six rebounds.

Stanley Umude had 17 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota (3-6, 2-2 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros added 13 points.

Tristan Green had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (1-7, 0-1), who have now lost seven straight games.

