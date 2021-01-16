CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Pippen scores 22 to…

Pippen scores 22 to carry Kent State past Ohio 89-79

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 22 points as Kent State beat Ohio 89-79 on Saturday.

Tervell Beck had 18 points for Kent State (6-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Mike Nuga added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Malique Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds.

Ohio scored 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Ben Vander Plas had five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points and had five assists for the Bobcats (7-6, 3-4). Jason Preston added 23 points and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up