INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » College Basketball » Pippen leads Kent State…

Pippen leads Kent State past Central Michigan 94-85

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Danny Pippen had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Kent State defeated Central Michigan 94-85 on Tuesday.

Mike Nuga had 18 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs added 14 points and Giovanni Santiago had 11 points.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 20 points and five steals for the Chippewas (5-7, 1-4). Malik Muhammad added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Meikkel Murray had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

Union representatives lose official time source with EEOC decision

OPM details core values behind coming security clearance reforms with new policy doctrine

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up