Pinkney lifts Quinnipiac past Manhattan 84-79 in 2OT

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 9:12 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Seth Pinkney had 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Quinnipiac edged past Manhattan 84-79 in double overtime on Friday night.

Tymu Chenery had 17 points for Quinnipiac (3-2, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brendan McGuire added 13 points and six assists, and Jacob Rigoni also had 13 points.

Warren Williams had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Jaspers (2-4, 1-4). Anthony Nelson added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Marques Watson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

