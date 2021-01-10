INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Phyfe scores 18 to lead N. Iowa over Bradley 78-72

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 7:26 PM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe had 18 points and nine rebounds as Northern Iowa topped Bradley 78-72 on Sunday.

Trae Berhow had 15 points for Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Noah Carter added 14 points. Nate Heise had 11 points.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 17 points for the Braves (6-4, 0-1). Elijah Childs added 15 points and nine rebounds. Rienk Mast had 14 points.

