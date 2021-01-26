Penn State faces tough test vs No. 13 Ohio State

Penn State (5-6, 2-5) vs. No. 13 Ohio State (12-4, 6-4) Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Penn State (5-6, 2-5) vs. No. 13 Ohio State (12-4, 6-4)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for Penn State. Penn State has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Ohio State is coming off a 74-62 win on the road over Wisconsin in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 48 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYREON: Myreon Jones has connected on 41.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Penn State has lost its last four road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 77 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Nittany Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an assist on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) over its past three outings while Penn State has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State as a team has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Ten teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.