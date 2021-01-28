CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Penn scores 24 to…

Penn scores 24 to carry LIU-Brooklyn over Merrimack 78-68

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had a career-high 24 points plus 11 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn beat Merrimack 78-68 on Thursday.

Penn hit 10 of 12 shots.

Ty Flowers had 16 points and six assists for Long Island-Brooklyn (5-3, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Virshon Cotton added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Rivera had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jermaine Jackson Jr., whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Sharks, scored three points.

Malik Edmead had 23 points for the Warriors (4-4, 4-4). Ziggy Reid added 11 points, and Jordan Minor had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sharks leveled the season series against the Warriors with the win. Merrimack defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 68-63 on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More paid leave for feds on the table, as COVID-19 reconciliation talks begin

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

DoD's JAIC rolling out new contracts to speed up AI acquisition

Congress' newest subcommittee is focusing on cyber troops and JEDI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up