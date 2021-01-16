CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Papas scores 13 to lift Monmouth over Quinnipiac 70-63

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:16 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas scored 13 points and Monmouth topped Quinnipiac 70-63 on Saturday.

Jacob Rigoni scored Quinnipiac’s first five points, Papas scored seven straight for the Hawks and Monmouth never trailed again.

Marcus McClary had six rebounds for Monmouth (7-4, 7-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Deion Hammond, who led the Hawks in scoring entering the contest with 19 points per game, scored eight points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Rigoni had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (3-5, 1-3) and Luis Kortright and Seth Pinkney each scored 10.

Tymu Chenery, the Bobcats’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game finished 1-for-7 shooting.

Monmouth defeated Quinnipiac 92-80 on Friday

