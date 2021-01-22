CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Pac-12 reprimands Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley for comments

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 11:13 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley for his comments about the officiating late in a loss to rival Arizona.

The conference said Friday that Hurley was reprimanded for public comments about the officials following an 84-82 loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night.

Hurley was furious a foul wasn’t called on Azoulas Tubelis for hitting the arm of Arizona State guard Remy Martin with nine seconds left. Tubelis was credited with a blocked shot and hit the winning shot at the buzzer on a tip-in.

Replays showed Tubelis did hit Martin on the arm, but the Pac-12 prohibits coaches from making public derogatory comments about officiating. Coaches are supposed to provided feedback to the coordinator of officiating instead of making public comments.

