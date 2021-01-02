CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Ozier, Harrison help UL…

Ozier, Harrison help UL Monroe beat Arkansas State 62-55

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Koreem Ozier and Russell Harrison scored 13 points apiece and Louisiana-Monroe beat Arkansas State 62-55 on Saturday.

Josh Nicholas added 11 points for ULM (4-5, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Caleb Fields led Arkansas State (3-6, 0-2) with 16 points. Antwon Jackson had 10 points and eight rebounds and Norchad Omier added nine points, 11 boards and two blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up