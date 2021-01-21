CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Owens scores 22 to…

Owens scores 22 to lead Montana over Sacramento St. 78-66

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Owens scored a career-high 22 points and Montana beat Sacramento State 78-66 on Thursday, pouring in the most points the Hornets have allowed all season.

Robby Beasley III added 17 points for Montana (7-7, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney added 14 points. Mack Anderson had 12 points.

The Hornets had ranked fifth nationally, allowing 58.3 points per game.

Montana made 25 of 53 field goals (47%) against a Sac State team that had not allowed more than 65 points in a game this season. The Griz were 26 of 30 at the free throw line and also had fewer turnovers (9 to 11) and more assists (13 and 11) than the Hornets.

Ethan Esposito had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets (5-3, 3-2), who lost for the first time at home this season.. Bryce Fowler added 13 points. Brandon Davis had 11 points.

Sacramento State’s previous home loss was Feb. 29, 2020. The opponent? Montana.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

75 years of VHA, how have its patients faired?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up