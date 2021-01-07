OU faces tough test vs No. 6 Kansas

Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2) vs. No. 6 Kansas (9-2, 3-1) Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2) vs. No. 6 Kansas (9-2, 3-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Kansas is coming off a 93-64 win over TCU on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kansas’ Jalen Wilson has averaged 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while Ochai Agbaji has put up 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Sooners, Austin Reaves has averaged 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Brady Manek has put up 13.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 25 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Oklahoma is 6-0 when it holds opponents to 43.8 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Kansas is 9-0 when it allows 48.2 percent or less from the field and 0-2 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jayhawks are 9-0 when holding opponents to 48.2 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Sooners are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or worse, and 0-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big 12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.