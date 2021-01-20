Okafor carries SE Louisiana past McNeese State 92-88

The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor scored a career-high 26 points as Southeastern Louisiana edged past McNeese State 92-88 on Wednesday night.

Okafor made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Keon Clergeot added 22 points for Southeastern Louisiana (4-10, 2-4 Southland Conference). Nick Caldwell had 12 points and Isiah Kirby added 10.

The 92 points were a season best for Southeastern Louisiana.

A.J. Lawson had 21 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (6-8, 0-6), whose losing streak reached five games. Carlos Rosario added 19 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 16 points.

