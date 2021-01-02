CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Obanor scores 39 to…

Obanor scores 39 to lead Oral Roberts past Omaha 95-83

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 8:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kevin Obanor had a career-high 39 points plus 10 rebounds as Oral Roberts topped Nebraska Omaha 95-83 on Saturday.

It was the first Summit League game of the season for both teams.

Max Abmas had 25 points for Oral Roberts (4-5, 1-0 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. RJ Glasper added 14 points. Kareem Thompson had 10 points.

Nebraska Omaha totaled 40 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Marlon Ruffin scored a season-high 24 points for the Mavericks (2-9, 0-1), who have now lost five games in a row. Matt Pile added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ayo Akinwole had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up