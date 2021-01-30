Oakland looks to sweep Ft. Wayne

Oakland (7-13, 7-6) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (6-8, 5-8) Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland (7-13, 7-6) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (6-8, 5-8)

Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne seeks revenge on Oakland after dropping the first matchup in Fort Wayne. The teams last played each other on Jan. 29, when the Golden Grizzlies shot 43.9 percent from the field and went 11 for 26 from 3-point territory en route to the 15-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 12 points. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 18.8 points, four rebounds and 8.2 assists while Daniel Oladapo has put up 10.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has either made or assisted on 67 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. Moore has accounted for 33 field goals and 60 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne has an assist on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) over its past three outings while Oakland has assists on 59 of 84 field goals (70.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 75.9 points per game.

