Nwandu scores 21 to lead Niagara over Rider 66-55

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 7:09 PM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu had a season-high 21 points as Niagara topped Rider 66-55 on Saturday.

Marcus Hammond had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Niagara (5-5, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs (3-8, 3-5). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremiah Pope had 10 points.

Rider defeated Niagara 76-70 on Friday.

