CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Nwandu lifts Niagara past…

Nwandu lifts Niagara past Monmouth 83-74

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu had a season-high 25 points as Niagara defeated Monmouth 83-74 on Saturday.

Jordan Cintron added 22 points for the Purple Eagles. Cintron also had eight rebounds. Greg Kuakumensah had 10 points for Niagara (7-9, 6-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Donovann Toatley had 17 points for the Hawks (8-5, 8-4), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Melik Martin added 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. George Papas had 12 points.

Deion Hammond, whose 18 points per game heading into the matchup led the Hawks, scored only nine points on 4-of-14 shooting but still hit the 1,500 career point mark, the seventh Hawk in program history to do so.

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Monmouth defeated Niagara 77-67 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up