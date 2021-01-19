CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Northwestern looks to knock off No. 10 Wisconsin

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 6:30 AM

Northwestern (6-6, 3-5) vs. No. 10 Wisconsin (11-3, 5-2)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Wisconsin looks to give Northwestern its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Northwestern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Dec. 26, 2020. Wisconsin is coming off a 60-54 win at Rutgers on Friday.

CREATING OFFENSE: D’Mitrik Trice has directly created 48 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Northwestern is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-lowest rate in the nation. The Wisconsin defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

