Northern Iowa battles Cornell College

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 6:30 AM

Cornell College vs. Northern Iowa (3-10)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers will be taking on the Rams of Division III Cornell College. Northern Iowa lost 88-46 on the road to Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Austin Phyfe has averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds this year for Northern Iowa. Trae Berhow has complemented Phyfe with 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.AWESOME AUSTIN: In 13 appearances this season, Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe has shot 58.9 percent.

LAST TIME: Northern Iowa scored 88 and came away with a 22-point win over Cornell College when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 9-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Panthers offense put up 73.5 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

