INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Northeastern tops College of…

Northeastern tops College of Charleston 68-66

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort came off the bench to score 16 points, reserve Chris Doherty scored on a tipin with 15.2 seconds to go and Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 68-66 on Sunday.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (7-5, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its sixth consecutive game. Tyson Walker added 10 points and six assists.

Walters tied the game with a step-back jumper from the foul line with 1:01 to play and then Telfort blocked Brenden Tucker’s shot on the other end. Walker went in for a layup and missed but Doherty was there for the rebound.

Zep Jasper’s contested shot missed in the closing seconds and Osinachi Smart couldn’t get a tip to go for the Cougars.

College of Charleston scored 20 points in the first half, a season low to trail 34-20.

Tucker had 20 points for the Cougars (5-8, 3-3). Payton Willis added 10 points. Jasper had 10 points.

Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 67-62 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up