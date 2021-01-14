Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Charleston

Northeastern (5-5, 4-0) vs. College of Charleston (5-6, 3-1) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern (5-5, 4-0) vs. College of Charleston (5-6, 3-1)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its fifth straight conference win against College of Charleston. Northeastern’s last CAA loss came against the Hofstra Pride 70-61 on March 10, 2020. College of Charleston is coming off a 73-68 win over Drexel on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: College of Charleston’s Payton Willis has averaged 14.2 points while Zep Jasper has put up 12.3 points. For the Huskies, Tyson Walker has averaged 16.4 points and 5.6 assists while Shaquille Walters has put up 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 72.3 points per game and allowed 61 points per game across four conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 64 points scored and 74.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Walker has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: College of Charleston is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Cougars are 0-6 when opponents score more than 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

