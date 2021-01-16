Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Charleston

Northeastern (6-5, 5-0) vs. College of Charleston (5-7, 3-2) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern (6-5, 5-0) vs. College of Charleston (5-7, 3-2)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its sixth straight conference win against College of Charleston. Northeastern’s last CAA loss came against the Hofstra Pride 70-61 on March 10, 2020. College of Charleston lost 67-62 loss at home to Northeastern in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Payton Willis, Zep Jasper and Osinachi Smart have combined to account for 45 percent of College of Charleston’s scoring this season. For Northeastern, Tyson Walker, Shaquille Walters and Jason Strong have scored 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 68 percent of all Huskies points over their last five.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 71.2 points per game and allowed 61.2 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 64 points scored and 74.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Walker has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: College of Charleston is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has 25 assists on 77 field goals (32.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Northeastern has assists on 53 of 79 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season and just 8.4 times per game against conference foes.

