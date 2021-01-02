CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
North Dakota State defeats Western Illinois 68-50

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:38 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Sam Griesel recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to help carry North Dakota State to a 68-50 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Rocky Kreuser had 17 points for North Dakota State (3-6, 3-1 Summit League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 16 points. Tyree Eady had 13 points.

Rod Johnson Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Leathernecks (2-6, 0-1). Justin Brookens, whose 12.0 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Leathernecks, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

